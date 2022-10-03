WBS Penguins ink T. Sikura

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have signed forward Tyler Sikura to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.

Sikura skated with the Cleveland Monsters last season, collecting 15 goals and 21 assists for 36 points in 75 games.

In 313 AHL games over seven pro seasons with Cleveland, Rockford, Iowa, Portland and Springfield, Sikura has recorded 70 goals and 79 assists for 149 points. He also has five goals and one assist in 13 postseason games, reaching the Western Conference Finals with Rockford in 2018.