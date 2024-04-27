Wolf Pack rally to win Game 2, push series to limit

Alex Belzile shoveled in a rebound of a Nic Petan shot with 8:11 gone in overtime, giving the Hartford Wolf Pack a 3-2 victory in a must-win Game 2 over Charlotte at Bojangles Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.

The Wolf Pack and Checkers will play a winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday for the right to advance to the division semifinals against Providence.

Petan and Ryder Korczak each had a goal and an assist for Hartford, and Dylan Garand (1-1) made 30 saves to help Hartford to its first road win all season in a game they trailed entering the third period.

Gerry Mayhew and Justin Sourdif scored for the Checkers. Spencer Knight (1-1) turned aside 27 shots in net.

(Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1 – Thu., Apr. 25 – CHARLOTTE 3, Hartford 1

Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 27 – Hartford 3, CHARLOTTE 2 (OT)

Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 28 – Hartford at Charlotte, 4:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern