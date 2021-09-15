Wolf Pack sign forward Fritz

The Hartford Wolf Pack have signed forward Tanner Fritz to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Fritz has spent the last six seasons in the New York Islanders organization, including 198 games in the AHL with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Fritz posted three goals and three assists in 20 games in 2020-21, and has totaled 46 goals and 89 assists for 135 points in his AHL career.

A product of Ohio State University, Fritz has skated in 42 NHL games with the Islanders, notching three goals and five assists.