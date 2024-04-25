Wolf, Wranglers shut down Roadrunners

Dustin Wolf made 46 saves for his fifth career Calder Cup Playoff shutout, preserving the Calgary Wranglers’ 2-0 win over the Tucson Roadrunners in Game 1 of their Pacific Division first-round series.

Game 2 of the best-of-three match-up is Friday evening in Tucson.

Wolf, who spent much of the second half of the regular season in the NHL, stopped 15 shots in the first period, 15 more in the second and 16 in the third as Calgary spoiled the first home postseason game for the Roadrunners since 2018.

Cole Schwindt scored 6:14 into the second period to break a scoreless tie, and Matt Coronato capped the scoring with an empty-netter in the final minute of regulation.

Matt Villalta stopped 33 of 34 shots for Tucson.

(Calgary leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 24 – Calgary 2, TUCSON 0

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 26 – Calgary at Tucson, 10:00

*Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 28 – Calgary at Tucson, 10:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern