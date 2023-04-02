Work paying off as Fix-Wolansky enjoys career year

📝 by Kailey Lane | AHL On The Beat

Trey Fix-Wolansky is no stranger to Cleveland hockey fans.

The Monsters right wing and fan favorite is having a season that will go down as one of the best in franchise history. On track to break the record for most goals, assists and points by a Monsters player in a single season, Fix-Wolansky is driven by his goal of becoming a full-time NHL player.

Over four seasons, Fix-Wolansky has used his time with the Monsters to grow as a player, both physically and mentally. Currently fifth in the AHL with 67 points, he spent the off-season training with skills coaches and different professional hockey players in the Edmonton area.

“[The main focus] just like everyone else, is getting faster and stronger,” said Fix-Wolansky. “Personally, I spent a lot more time on the ice than summers before skating with skills coaches and NHL and AHL players from around the Edmonton area. We had a skilled group.

“Doing drills and playing small area games with them helped me grow my toolbox and help me be the player I’m able to be this season.”

Breaking his season-high of 15 goals prior to the halfway point in the season was validation that his off-season work paid off. The output positions Fix-Wolansky fourth in the Monsters single season record book for goals scored.

“I think coming into this year, I wanted to prove a point and make a statement,” said Fix-Wolansky. “With the help of the team and my teammates, I was able to have success early on and continue to build that success and keep my play at the standard it had to be at.”

Fix-Wolansky has played on a line this season with other talented offensive weapons like Kirill Marchenko, Justin Richards and Carson Meyer. Richards, who has 35 points in 54 games for the Monsters this season, was praised by his linemate for creating space in the offensive zone, as well as generating time to build scoring opportunities.

Fix-Wolansky relishes the fact that his teammates have been putting in their all this season and are pushing toward the team’s first playoff berth in four years.

“I feel like even if I wasn’t having the personal success that I’m having, coming down the stretch and battling for a playoff spot with this group is something you dream for,” he said. “You want to be in the playoffs. We are going to do all we can to get there, and everyone is going to buy into the same thing.”

Not only has the team bought in, but the fans have as well. The Monsters currently rank first in the league for overall attendance averaging 9,500 fans per game. With such a strong fanbase, it serves as extra in-game motivation.

“The fans never waver,” Fix-Wolansky said. “They’re always engaged in the game and for us players, we love to hear it because it’s so loud every time you score. Using the crowd to our advantage has been awesome this year and I love playing in front of them.”