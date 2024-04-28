Wouters sends Canucks to series win over Eagles

Chase Wouters scored 8:46 into overtime as the Abbotsford Canucks defeated the Colorado Eagles on Sunday, 2-1, in the winner-take-all Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

It was the Canucks’ first-ever playoff OT win (1-4), and the Eagles’ first-ever playoff OT loss (6-1).

Abbotsford will take on Ontario in the Pacific Division semifinals. Game 1 is set for Wednesday night.

Arshdeep Bains, who opened the scoring at 14:42 of the first period, started the play on the winning goal by forcing a turnover inside the offensive blue line. He found Tristen Nielsen, whose centering pass was one-timed home by the Canucks captain Wouters for his second goal of the series.

With Arturs Silovs and Nikita Tolopilo both dressed for Vancouver’s Stanley Cup Playoff game in Nashville, Zach Sawchenko made his third consecutive start in the series and registered 47 saves for Abbotsford. The Canucks were less than three minutes away from a regulation win when Sam Malinski blasted a shot from the left point that finally beat Sawchenko on the Eagles’ 41st shot of the game.

Ivan Prosvetov stopped 37 of 39 shots in net for Colorado.

(Abbotsford wins series, 2-1)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 24 – Abbotsford 4, COLORADO 2

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 26 – COLORADO 5, Abbotsford 4 (OT)

Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 28 – Abbotsford 2, COLORADO 1 (OT)