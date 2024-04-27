Wranglers finish upset of Roadrunners with Game 2 win

The Calgary Wranglers completed a two-game sweep of their first-round playoff series with a 4-3 victory over Tucson on Friday night.

After finishing seventh in the Pacific Division during the regular season, the Wranglers have advanced to meet Coachella Valley in the next round. It will be a rematch of the teams’ division final clash last spring, won by the Firebirds three games to two.

Dustin Wolf (2-0) followed his 46-save shutout in Game 1 with a 40-save effort in Game 2. He finished with a .964 save percentage in his four starts against the Roadrunners this season.

Calgary was outshot 43-24 in Game 2 and 89-59 for the series.

Sam Morton, Riley Damiani, Ilya Solovyov and William Strömgren scored for the Wranglers. Adam Klapka notched a pair of assists.

Dylan Guenther, Justin Kirkland and Hunter Drew had the goals for Tucson.

(Calgary wins series, 2-0)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 24 – Calgary 2, TUCSON 0

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 26 – Calgary 4, TUCSON 3