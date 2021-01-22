2020-21 AHL schedule unveiled

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today released the schedule of games for the 2020-21 regular season, the league’s 85th year of operation.

The season begins on Friday, February 5 and concludes on Sunday, May 16. Schedules for teams in the Atlantic, North, Central and Pacific Divisions were released today; schedules for the Canadian Division’s Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket, Manitoba Moose and Toronto Marlies will be forthcoming at a later date.

“As we prepare for a season unlike any other in our 85-year history, our priorities are first and foremost health and safety,” said AHL President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson. “Our main objective is to provide a safe environment for our players to continue their development towards a career in the National Hockey League.”

The American Hockey League was officially born in 1936 when the Canadian-American Hockey League and the International Hockey League merged to form the International-American Hockey League (the “International” would be dropped from the league’s name in 1940). The AHL continues to serve as the top development league for all 31 National Hockey League teams; nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.