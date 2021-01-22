Potvin elevated to head coach of Roadrunners

The Arizona Coyotes have named Steve Potvin as the head coach of the Tucson Roadrunners.

John Slaney will continue to serve as an assistant coach for the Roadrunners. Former Roadrunners head coach Jay Varady joined the Coyotes coaching staff on January 14, 2021.

Potvin had served as an assistant coach for the Roadrunners since 2017. Over the past three seasons, he helped former head coaches Jay Varady and Mike Van Ryn guide the club to two division championships and a 112-65-16 overall record.

“We are very pleased to select Steve as the new head coach of the Roadrunners,” said Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong. “Steve is a very good coach who has done an excellent job working with our prospects in Tucson the past three years. We are confident that he is the right coach to continue the development of our players and help build a winning culture in Tucson.”

Prior to joining the Roadrunners, Potvin served one season as the Coyotes’ skills coach in 2016-17 where he focused on player assessment and individual skill improvement with players at both the NHL and AHL levels.

The Montreal native joined the Coyotes after a 16-year professional career that included 158 games in the American Hockey League with the Baltimore Bandits, Portland Pirates, Albany River Rats and Hamilton Bulldogs.