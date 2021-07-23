2021-22 AHL schedule unveiled

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today released the complete schedule of games for the 2021-22 regular season, the league’s 86th year of operation. The season, with 31 teams playing a total of 1,118 games, begins on Friday, October 15 and concludes on Sunday, April 24.

“After two seasons shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are thrilled to be back on the ice in all 31 of our cities and to bring exciting American Hockey League action back to our fans,” said AHL President and CEO Scott Howson.

Some notes on the 2021-22 schedule:

The 2021-22 regular season begins with six games on Oct. 15, and a total of 29 games over opening weekend.

The Abbotsford Canucks , the AHL’s newest club, begin their inaugural season on Oct. 16 with a road game against the Bakersfield Condors . The Canucks’ home opener is set for Oct. 22, when the Henderson Silver Knights visit the Abbotsford Centre.

, the AHL’s newest club, begin their inaugural season on Oct. 16 with a road game against the . The Canucks’ home opener is set for Oct. 22, when the visit the Abbotsford Centre. After sitting out the abbreviated 2020-21 season, the Springfield Thunderbirds , Charlotte Checkers and Milwaukee Admirals all return to action on Oct. 16. The Thunderbirds host the Hartford Wolf Pack in their first game as the top affiliate of the St. Louis Blues; the Checkers visit the Hershey Bears for their first contest affiliated with the Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken; and the Admirals play host to the Grand Rapids Griffins .

, and all return to action on Oct. 16. The Thunderbirds host the in their first game as the top affiliate of the St. Louis Blues; the Checkers visit the for their first contest affiliated with the Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken; and the Admirals play host to the . The Utica Comets begin their affiliation with the New Jersey Devils when they start the season at home on Oct. 17 vs. Rochester, 34 years to the day after the first AHL game ever played at the Aud. The Devils’ AHL affiliate was previously based in Utica from 1987 to 1993.

begin their affiliation with the New Jersey Devils when they start the season at home on Oct. 17 vs. Rochester, 34 years to the day after the first AHL game ever played at the Aud. The Devils’ AHL affiliate was previously based in Utica from 1987 to 1993. The Rochester Americans , members of the AHL since 1956, will skate in their 5,000th regular-season game on Feb. 25 when they visit the Syracuse Crunch , top affiliate of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

, members of the AHL since 1956, will skate in their 5,000th regular-season game on Feb. 25 when they visit the , top affiliate of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. The Laval Rocket host the 2022 AHL All-Star Classic , scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 6 and Monday, Feb. 7 at Place Bell in Laval, Que.

host the , scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 6 and Monday, Feb. 7 at Place Bell in Laval, Que. There are seven days this season on which 30 of the league’s 31 teams are in action: Sat., Nov. 6; Sat., Jan. 15; Sat., Jan. 22; Sat., Jan. 29; Fri., Feb. 11; Sat., Mar. 5; and Sat., Mar. 19.

Games scheduled by day of the week: Monday (20), Tuesday (40), Wednesday (199), Thursday (23), Friday (306), Saturday (360), Sunday (170).

The 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs plan will be finalized by the Board of Governors during its Annual Meeting in August.

Every game this season will be streamed live on AHLTV. Details on subscription packages for the 2021-22 season will be available later this summer.

The American Hockey League was officially born in 1936 when the Canadian-American Hockey League and the International Hockey League merged to form the International-American Hockey League (the “International” would be dropped from the league’s name in 1940). The AHL continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams; nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.