Kings, Coyotes swap AHL players

The Los Angeles Kings have acquired forwards Brayden Burke and Tyler Steenbergen from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forward Bokondji Imama and defenseman Cole Hults.

Burke, an AHL All-Star in 2020, has tallied 35 goals and 64 assists for 99 points in 146 games with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners over three pro seasons. He tallied one goal and 13 assists in 28 contests during the 2020-21 campaign.

Steenbergen, a fifth-round draft pick by Arizona in 2017, notched 10 goals and three assists in 36 games with Tucson in 2020-21. Over three pro seasons, he has posted 27 goals and 34 assists for 61 points in 156 AHL games with the Roadrunners.

Imama completed his fourth pro season in 2020-21, notching a career-high nine goals along with five assists in 31 games for the AHL’s Ontario Reign. In 153 career games with the Reign, Imama has tallied 16 goals and 19 assists along with 320 penalty minutes.

Hults spent his rookie season with Ontario in 2020-21, and recorded one goal and four assists in 19 games. Hults was a fifth-round pick by Los Angeles in the 2017 NHL Draft.