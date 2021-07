The St. Louis Blues have re-signed forward Nolan Stevens to a one-year, two-way contract.

Stevens, 25, posted six goals and 12 assists for 18 points in 27 games with the AHL’s Utica Comets in 2020-21.

A fifth-round pick by the Blues in the 2016 NHL Draft, Stevens has played 136 games in the AHL with San Antonio and Utica over his first three pro seasons, totaling 24 goals and 43 assists for 67 points.

Stevens is the younger son of American Hockey League Hall of Famer John Stevens.