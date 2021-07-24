Penguins re-sign Bjorkqvist to one-year deal

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed forward Kasper Bjorkqvist to a one-year, two-way contract.

Bjorkqvist spent most of the 2020-21 season in his native Finland, recording 11 goals and 15 assists in 44 games with KooKoo and earning the SM-liiga’s Rookie of the Year honor. He finished the season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, notching one goal in five AHL games.

A second-round choice by Pittsburgh in the 2016 NHL Draft, Bjorkqvist made his pro debut with Wilkes-Barre in 2019-20, registering one goal in six games before a season-ending injury.

He played three seasons at Providence College from 2016 to 2019, and won a gold medal with Finland at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship.