The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed forward Spencer Smallman to a one-year, two-way contract.

Smallman, a fifth-round pick by the Hurricanes in the 2015 NHL Draft, notched two assists in six games with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves last season. He added six goals and six assists in eight ECHL games with Fort Wayne.

A native of Summerside, P.E.I., Smallman has skated in 65 AHL contests over his four pro seasons, totaling three goals and 18 assists for 21 points.