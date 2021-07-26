Panthers re-sign Juulsen, Carlsson

The Florida Panthers have re-signed defensemen Noah Juulsen and Lucas Carlsson to one-year, two-way contracts.

Juulsen skated in five games with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch in 2020-21, collecting one assist. He also made four NHL appearances with the Panthers.

Over four pro seasons, Juulsen has played 52 regular-season games in the AHL with Syracuse and Laval, notching one goal and nine assists. He made his pro debut with St. John’s during the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs, appearing in two postseason games.

A first-round pick (26th overall) by Montreal in the 2015 NHL Draft, Juulsen has two goals and six assists in 48 NHL contests with the Canadiens and Panthers. He was acquired by Florida off waivers from Montreal on Jan. 11, 2021.

Carlsson played 18 games in the AHL between Rockford and Syracuse in 2020-21, totaling three goals and nine assists along with a plus-10 rating. He added one assist in 12 NHL games with Chicago before being acquired by the Panthers in a trade on Apr. 8, 2021.

In 135 career AHL games with Rockford and Syracuse, Carlsson has registered 17 goals and 54 assists for 71 points.

A fourth-round pick by Chicago in the 2016 NHL Draft, Carlsson has recorded two assists in 18 regular-season NHL games with the Blackhawks. He also appeared in one postseason contests during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.