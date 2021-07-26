Allard re-signs with Predators

The Nashville Predators have re-signed defenseman Frederic Allard to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2021-22 season.

Allard, 23, made his NHL debut with the Predators last season, skating on Mar. 13, 2021, vs. Tampa Bay. He also collected three goals and 15 assists in 25 games with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves in 2020-21 after beginning the season with Villacher SV in Austria.

A third-round pick by Nashville in the 2016 NHL Draft, Allard has played 206 AHL games over four pro seasons with Chicago and Milwaukee, recording 17 goals and 75 assists for 92 points to go with a plus-41 rating.