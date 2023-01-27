Several All-Star roster changes announced

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced a series of changes to the playing rosters for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank, to be held February 5-6 in Laval, Que.

Hartford Wolf Pack defenseman Zac Jones and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Alex Nylander have been added to the Atlantic Division roster; Rochester Americans forward Lukas Rousek has been added to the North Division roster; Milwaukee Admirals forward Luke Evangelista has been added to the Central Division roster; and Colorado Eagles forward Jean-Luc Foudy and Henderson Silver Knights defenseman Brayden Pachal have been added to the Pacific Division roster.

In addition, the AHL announced that Lehigh Valley’s Cam York, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s Xavier Ouellet, Rochester’s Brandon Biro, Milwaukee’s Tommy Novak, Colorado’s Brad Hunt and Henderson’s Daniil Miromanov will be unavailable for the event.

A limited number of tickets remain available for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank, including admission to both the 2023 Rona AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, Feb. 5 (6 p.m. ET), and the 2023 Mise-o-jeu AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, Feb. 6 (7 p.m. ET). Tickets start at only $39 and can be purchased by visiting rocketlaval.com.

The 2023 AHL All-Star Classic will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Drake Batherson, Patrice Bergeron, Jordan Binnington, Jack Campbell, John Carlson, Logan Couture, Thatcher Demko, Denis Gurianov, Connor Hellebuyck, Tristan Jarry, Kaapo Kahkonen, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Linus Ullmark, Vitek Vanecek and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.