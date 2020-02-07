2020 Calder Cup Playoff Primer

Updated Feb. 14, 2020

Thursday’s Games:

Milwaukee 2 at Chicago 5

Rockford 5 at Manitoba 2

Toronto at Belleville – 7:00 PM EST

Cleveland at Grand Rapids – 7:00 PM EST

Utica at Syracuse – 7:00 PM EST

Hershey at Binghamton – 7:05 PM EST

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley – 7:05 PM EST

W-B/Scranton at Providence – 7:05 PM EST

Laval at Hartford – 7:15 PM EST

San Diego at Iowa – 7:00 PM CST

San Antonio at Texas – 7:00 PM CST

Ontario at Stockton – 7:00 PM PST

Saturday’s Games:

Belleville at Toronto – 4:00 PM EST

Springfield at Charlotte – 6:00 PM EST

W-B/Scranton at Bridgeport – 7:00 PM EST

Binghamton at Hershey – 7:00 PM EST

San Diego at Iowa – 6:00 PM CST

Milwaukee at Manitoba – 6:00 PM CST

Cleveland at Rockford – 6:00 PM CST

Rochester at Syracuse – 7:00 PM EST

Hartford at Lehigh Valley – 7:05 PM EST

Grand Rapids at Chicago – 7:00 PM CST

San Antonio at Texas – 7:00 PM CST

Tucson at Stockton – 6:00 PM PST

Colorado at Bakersfield – 7:00 PM PST



Matchups if the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs started today:

A1

A4



C1

C4



A2

A3



C2

C3



N1

N4



P1

P4



N2

N3



P2

P3





2020 Calder Cup Playoffs Qualification Rules:

In 2019-20, the AHL will have 16 teams participating in the postseason.

The top four teams in each of the AHL’s four divisions will qualify for the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Home-ice advantage in all series will be granted to the team with the higher points percentage.

The division semifinals will be best-of-five series. All other series are in a best-of-seven format.

Following are the tiebreaking procedures used in the event of a tie in points percentage in the standings, regardless of division, following the completion of the regular season. When a tie among three or more teams is broken resulting in a two-team tie, the original tiebreaking method is used.

Between two teams:

a) percentage of games won in regulation (excluding overtime/shootouts)

b) percentage of games won in regulation or overtime (excluding shootouts)

c) percentage of games won in any manner

d) points in season series between teams

e) goal differential

f) goals scored in season series between teams

g) intra-conference points percentage

Among three or more teams:

a) percentage of games won in regulation (excluding overtime/shootouts)

b) percentage of games won in regulation or overtime (excluding shootouts)

c) percentage of games won in any manner

d) points percentage in combined season series

e) goal differential

f) goal differential in combined season series

g) intra-conference points percentage