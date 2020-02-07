2020 Calder Cup Playoff Primer

Updated Feb. 14, 2020
|Thursday’s Games:
Milwaukee 2 at Chicago 5
Rockford 5 at Manitoba 2
|Friday’s Games:
Toronto at Belleville – 7:00 PM EST
Cleveland at Grand Rapids – 7:00 PM EST
Utica at Syracuse – 7:00 PM EST
Hershey at Binghamton – 7:05 PM EST
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley – 7:05 PM EST
W-B/Scranton at Providence – 7:05 PM EST
Laval at Hartford – 7:15 PM EST
San Diego at Iowa – 7:00 PM CST
San Antonio at Texas – 7:00 PM CST
Ontario at Stockton – 7:00 PM PST
|Saturday’s Games:
Belleville at Toronto – 4:00 PM EST
Springfield at Charlotte – 6:00 PM EST
W-B/Scranton at Bridgeport – 7:00 PM EST
Binghamton at Hershey – 7:00 PM EST
San Diego at Iowa – 6:00 PM CST
Milwaukee at Manitoba – 6:00 PM CST
Cleveland at Rockford – 6:00 PM CST
Rochester at Syracuse – 7:00 PM EST
Hartford at Lehigh Valley – 7:05 PM EST
Grand Rapids at Chicago – 7:00 PM CST
San Antonio at Texas – 7:00 PM CST
Tucson at Stockton – 6:00 PM PST
Colorado at Bakersfield – 7:00 PM PST
Matchups if the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs started today:
|A1
A4
|C1
C4
|A2
A3
|C2
C3
|N1
N4
|P1
P4
|N2
N3
|P2
P3
In 2019-20, the AHL will have 16 teams participating in the postseason.
The top four teams in each of the AHL’s four divisions will qualify for the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs.
Home-ice advantage in all series will be granted to the team with the higher points percentage.
The division semifinals will be best-of-five series. All other series are in a best-of-seven format.
Following are the tiebreaking procedures used in the event of a tie in points percentage in the standings, regardless of division, following the completion of the regular season. When a tie among three or more teams is broken resulting in a two-team tie, the original tiebreaking method is used.
Between two teams:
a) percentage of games won in regulation (excluding overtime/shootouts)
b) percentage of games won in regulation or overtime (excluding shootouts)
c) percentage of games won in any manner
d) points in season series between teams
e) goal differential
f) goals scored in season series between teams
g) intra-conference points percentage
Among three or more teams:
a) percentage of games won in regulation (excluding overtime/shootouts)
b) percentage of games won in regulation or overtime (excluding shootouts)
c) percentage of games won in any manner
d) points percentage in combined season series
e) goal differential
f) goal differential in combined season series
g) intra-conference points percentage