2022 Calder Cup Playoff Primer

2022 Calder Cup Playoffs Qualification Rules:

In 2021-22, the AHL will have 23 teams participating in the postseason.

All but the bottom two teams in each of the AHL’s four divisions will qualify for the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Home-ice advantage in all series will be granted to the team with the higher points percentage.

The first round will be best-of-three series. Division semifinals and division finals will be best-of-five series; conference finals and the Calder Cup Finals are in a best-of-seven format.

Following are the tiebreaking procedures used in the event of a tie in points percentage in the standings, regardless of division, following the completion of the regular season. When a tie among three or more teams is broken resulting in a two-team tie, the original tiebreaking method is used.

Between two teams:

a) percentage of games won in regulation (excluding overtime/shootouts)

b) percentage of games won in regulation or overtime (excluding shootouts)

c) percentage of games won in any manner

d) points in season series between teams

e) goal differential

f) goals scored in season series between teams

g) intra-conference points percentage

Among three or more teams:

a) percentage of games won in regulation (excluding overtime/shootouts)

b) percentage of games won in regulation or overtime (excluding shootouts)

c) percentage of games won in any manner

d) points percentage in combined season series

e) goal differential

f) goal differential in combined season series

g) intra-conference points percentage