2022 Calder Cup Playoff Primer

Friday’s Games:
Hershey 3 at Charlotte 5
Rochester 4 at Cleveland 5
Texas 2 at Grand Rapids 1
Belleville 4 at Hartford 1
Syracuse 3 at Utica 5
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2 at Lehigh Valley 4
Springfield 1 at Providence 0 (OT)
Toronto 0 at Manitoba 5
Chicago 1 at Milwaukee 4
Henderson 5 at Bakersfield 2
Colorado 8 at Ontario 1
Iowa 2 at San Diego 1 (OT)
Rockford 4 at Tucson 3 (OT)
Saturday’s Games:
Hershey at Charlotte - 6:00 PM EDT
Belleville at Springfield - 6:05 PM EDT
Bridgeport at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - 6:05 PM EDT
Rochester at Cleveland - 7:00 PM EDT
Texas at Grand Rapids - 7:00 PM EDT
Syracuse at Hartford - 7:00 PM EDT
Utica at Lehigh Valley - 7:05 PM EDT
Milwaukee at Chicago - 7:00 PM CDT
Colorado at Ontario - 6:00 PM PDT
San Jose at Stockton - 6:00 PM PDT
Laval at Abbotsford - 7:00 PM PDT
Bakersfield at Henderson - 7:00 PM PDT
Iowa at San Diego - 7:00 PM PDT
Rockford at Tucson - 7:00 PM MST
Sunday’s Games:
Belleville at Springfield - 2:05 PM EDT
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport - 3:00 PM EDT
Toronto at Manitoba - 2:00 PM CDT
Texas at Chicago - 3:00 PM CDT
Syracuse at Providence - 4:05 PM EDT
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee - 5:00 PM CDT
Stockton at San Jose - 3:00 PM PDT
Laval at Abbotsford - 4:00 PM PDT
In 2021-22, the AHL will have 23 teams participating in the postseason.
All but the bottom two teams in each of the AHL’s four divisions will qualify for the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.
Home-ice advantage in all series will be granted to the team with the higher points percentage.
The first round will be best-of-three series. Division semifinals and division finals will be best-of-five series; conference finals and the Calder Cup Finals are in a best-of-seven format.
Following are the tiebreaking procedures used in the event of a tie in points percentage in the standings, regardless of division, following the completion of the regular season. When a tie among three or more teams is broken resulting in a two-team tie, the original tiebreaking method is used.
Between two teams:
a) percentage of games won in regulation (excluding overtime/shootouts)
b) percentage of games won in regulation or overtime (excluding shootouts)
c) percentage of games won in any manner
d) points in season series between teams
e) goal differential
f) goals scored in season series between teams
g) intra-conference points percentage
Among three or more teams:
a) percentage of games won in regulation (excluding overtime/shootouts)
b) percentage of games won in regulation or overtime (excluding shootouts)
c) percentage of games won in any manner
d) points percentage in combined season series
e) goal differential
f) goal differential in combined season series
g) intra-conference points percentage