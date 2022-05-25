Admirals extend series with Game 3 win

Milwaukee kept its season alive with a 4-2 win over Chicago in Game 3 of the Central Division Finals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Wednesday night.

The Admirals still trail the best-of-five series, two games to one, as they prepare to host Game 4 on Friday.

Devin Cooley made 47 saves in his first start of the series. It was his third 40-plus-save effort in four starts this postseason.

Rocco Grimaldi, Cole Smith and Cole Schneider scored power-play goals for Milwaukee, who went 3-for-6 with the man advantage in the contest. Cody Glass recorded three assists.

Jack Drury and Josh Leivo scored for the Wolves, who lost for the first time during these playoffs (5-1).

Alex Lyon stopped 21 shots for Chicago.

Central Division Finals (best-of-5)

C1-Chicago Wolves vs. C3-Milwaukee Admirals

Game 1 – Sat., May 21 – CHICAGO 6, Milwaukee 2

Game 2 – Sun., May 22 – CHICAGO 8, Milwaukee 2

Game 3 – Wed., May 25 – MILWAUKEE 4, Chicago 2

Game 4 – Fri., May 27 – Chicago at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 29 – Milwaukee at Chicago, 4:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern