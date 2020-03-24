AHL suspends play due to COVID-19 Details
Admirals re-sign Schneider to AHL deal for 2020-21

by AHL PR
Photo: Ross Dettman

The Milwaukee Admirals have re-signed forward Cole Schneider to an American Hockey League contract extension for the 2020-21 season.

Schneider ranks second on the Admirals in scoring this season with 46 points (18 goals, 28 assists) in 54 contests while ranking fourth in the AHL with a plus-25 rating.

The Williamsville, N.Y., native has skated in 543 regular-season games in the AHL with Milwaukee, Hartford, Rochester and Binghamton, totaling 168 goals and 243 assists for 411 points. He was an AHL All-Star in 2016-17, when he set career highs with 39 assists and 63 points.

An eighth-year pro out of the University of Connecticut, Schneider has played six games in the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres, collecting one assist.

