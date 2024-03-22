Admirals secure spot in 2024 playoffs

The Milwaukee Admirals clinched a berth in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday thanks to the Chicago Wolves’ 2-1 shootout loss to the Iowa Wild.

The Central Division-leading Admirals are the first Western Conference team to punch their playoff ticket.

Milwaukee, which is bidding for its seventh division title since joining the AHL in 2001, reached the conference finals last season. The Nashville Predators’ top affiliate will be vying for their first Calder Cup championship since 2004.

The Admirals will be one of five teams to reach the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Central Division; the top three finishers will get byes into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place teams will meet in a best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2023-24 regular season ends April 21; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.