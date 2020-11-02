AHL again joins NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League is proud to be joining the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association for their Hockey Fights Cancer™ initiative, which begins today.

The campaign, which has been uniting the hockey community in support of people impacted by cancer and their families since 1998, will feature stories and conversations from people around the hockey community affected by cancer.

Understanding that cancer has no off-season and that many living with cancer have faced more adversity during the coronavirus pandemic, the AHL shares the NHL and the NHLPA’s commitment to support Hockey Fights Cancer. The campaign will continue in earnest when the 2020-21 season commences with AHL clubs hosting HFC fundraising and awareness nights.

Fans can get involved by sharing their stories using the official hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer and by visiting HockeyFightsCancer.com to donate and download an “I Fight For” card. Donations raised will continue to support the American Cancer Society and Canadian Cancer Society, official partners of Hockey Fights Cancer. The American Cancer Society operates more than 30 Hope Lodge facilities across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, and has provided more than five million nights of lodging since 1984. The Canadian Cancer Society operates seven lodges across Canada providing meals, accommodations, transportation, activities, and emotional support for hundreds of cancer patients each day.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of nearly 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the American Cancer Society is attacking cancer from every angle. Visit cancer.org for more information.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is the only national charity that supports Canadians with all cancers in communities across the country. No other organization does what we do; we are the voice for Canadians who care about cancer. We fund groundbreaking research, provide a support system for all those affected by cancer and shape health policies to prevent cancer and support those living with the disease. Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

About Hockey Fights Cancer

Since the inception of Hockey Fights Cancer in 1998, a joint initiative with the NHL and NHLPA, the Hockey Fights Cancer programs of the National Hockey League Foundation (in the US) and the NHL Foundation (in Canada), along with NHL supporters and fans, have donated more than $28 million to support national and local cancer research institutions, children’s hospitals, player charities, and local charities. Lavender, the official color of Hockey Fights Cancer™, represents all cancers and will be featured prominently throughout the campaign. To join the conversation, use the official hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer.

