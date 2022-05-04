AHL Morning Skate: 5.4.22

Defenseman Mattias Norlinder is ready for another crack at postseason play, this time in the Calder Cup Playoffs with the Laval Rocket.

Norlinder, 22, has returned to Laval after a midseason transfer to Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League, where he picked up a pair of assists in 21 games. He then had six assists in nine games as the club advanced to the semi-final of the SHL postseason. Norlinder was on the ice with the Rocket on Tuesday morning as the club prepared to face the Syracuse Crunch in a best-of-five North Division Semifinal series that opens Friday night in central New York.

“I have the chance to win something,” Norlinder said Tuesday. “I’m excited to be here.”

Before Norlinder’s move back to Sweden in December, he played six games with the Rocket and had two points (one goal, one assist). He also dressed for six games with the parent Montreal Canadiens and grabbed one assist.

Norlinder said that he did not know whether he would be in head coach J-F Houle’s lineup for Game 1. Regardless, he sees a return to the American Hockey League as a positive for his long-term future with the Habs.

“If I’m in, I’m in,” Norlinder said. “If I’m not, [I will] keep grinding.

“I think it’s great for my development... I think this is a great opportunity for me for this season to do something good for [2022-23].”

For the Rocket, Norlinder’s return could help to offset the loss of rookie blueliner Justin Barron. Barron, a 2020 first-round draft pick who played 43 AHL games with Colorado this season before being acquired by Montreal, is out for the season with an ankle injury suffered in an NHL game last month.

A pair of Ottawa Senators first-round picks have joined the Belleville Senators, who open their postseason tonight in Rochester with Game 1 of their best-of-three first-round series with the Americans.

Forward Ridly Greig, chosen 28th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft by Ottawa, posted 63 points (26 goals, 37 assists) in just 39 games with Brandon (WHL) this season. The 19-year-old made his pro debut with Belleville last season, picking up one goal and two assists in seven games.

Another 19-year-old forward, Tyler Boucher, began the season as a freshman at Boston University before heading to Ottawa of the Ontario Hockey League. Boucher, the son of former Calder Cup winning goaltender Brian Boucher, went 10th overall to the Sens in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Connor Ingram’s recall to the Nashville Predators last week left a significant hole in net for the Milwaukee Admirals.

With Juuse Saros injured, Ingram remains in Nashville along with David Rittich. Ingram, who made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut in relief during the Predators’ Game 1 loss to Colorado on Tuesday, played an AHL-high 55 games for Milwaukee, going 30-17-7 with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

But goaltending help arrived on Tuesday when the Admirals signed Yaroslav Askarov to a professional tryout deal. The 11th overall pick by Nashville in the 2020 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old Askarov had split this season between SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL and their second-division affiliate in the VHL. He also represented Russia at the truncated 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

In addition to Askarov, Milwaukee also has Devin Cooley and Tomas Vomacka available as goaltending options as they prepare to open their Central Division Semifinal against Manitoba on Friday night.

Western Hockey League Player of the Year finalist Olen Zellweger has joined the San Diego Gulls for the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The 18-year-old defenseman went to the Anaheim Ducks in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft and recorded 78 points (14 goals, 64 assists) in 55 WHL games for Everett this season, earning the league’s U.S. Division Player of the Year honor.

Zellweger is the second addition to the San Diego defense corps since the completion of the regular season. Simon Benoit, who played 53 games with Anaheim this season, has also joined San Diego for the postseason. The Gulls’ first-round best-of-three series with the Ontario Reign opens tonight.

“It’s great [to come to San Diego],” Benoit told the Gulls website. “They gave me the opportunity to play some more games. I’m just going to take those games and show what I can do.”

-- Patrick Williams