AHLTV packages now available for 2020-21

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that AHLTV streaming subscriptions for the 2020-21 season are now available for purchase.

AHLTV features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices at AHLTV.com, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android.

Available AHLTV subscriptions include league-wide daily, monthly and season packages, as well as team packages covering home and/or away games for the 2020-21 regular season, which begins Feb. 5.

More than simply a means to watch games, AHLTV uses HockeyTech’s leading technology to form a full digital ecosystem in which data and video are integrated to create an experience unique to each user. Game feeds are seamlessly combined with the AHL’s statistical database from LeagueStat to provide real-time scoring updates for fans as they watch. Viewers are also be able to capture and save their own highlight clips to share with other AHLTV users within the platform.

Fans can visit AHLTV.com now to register for a free AHLTV account and to purchase subscriptions for the 2020-21 season.