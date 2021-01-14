Varady promoted to Arizona

The Arizona Coyotes have promoted Tucson Roadrunners head coach Jay Varady to an assistant coaching position with the NHL club.

“We are thrilled to add Jay to our coaching staff this season,” said Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong. “Jay is a talented coach with a great work ethic. He will help take our coaching staff to the next level.”

Varady spent two seasons as Tucson’s head coach, guiding the club to a record of 70-45-6-5. The Roadrunners won the Pacific Division title in 2019-20, and Varady coached in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic.

“Jay is a great coach with a very high hockey IQ,” said Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet. “I’ve developed a good relationship with him the last six months and I’m confident that he can help us in a lot of areas. I’m looking forward to working with him this season.”