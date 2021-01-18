Amerks ink defenseman Blujus

The Rochester Americans have signed defenseman Dylan Blujus to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2020-21 season.

Blujus played 35 games with the AHL’s Utica Comets in 2019-20, recording four goals and five assists for nine points.

The Buffalo, N.Y., native has spent six seasons in the AHL skating for Utica and Syracuse, and has totaled 20 goals and 62 assists for 82 points along with a cumulative plus-24 rating in 274 regular-season contests.

Blujus was originally a second-round selection (40th overall) by Tampa Bay in the 2012 NHL Draft.