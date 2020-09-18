Avalanche, O’Connor agree to two-year extension

The Colorado Avalanche have re-signed forward Logan O’Connor to a two-year contract through the 2021-22 season.

O’Connor, 24, split the 2019-20 campaign between the Avalanche and their AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles. He appeared in 40 games with the Eagles, collecting 12 goals and 13 assists for 25 points. O’Connor also skated in 16 regular-season games for the Avalanche, notching two goals, and remained with the club through the postseason, registering one assist in five Stanley Cup Playoff outings.

O’Connor made his pro debut with the Eagles in 2018-19, when he recorded 19 goals and 23 assists for 42 points in 64 AHL games and led the league with five shorthanded markers. He also appeared in five NHL games with the Avalanche during his first pro season.