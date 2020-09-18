Capitals re-sign Sprong for two years

The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Daniel Sprong to a two-year, one-way contract.

Sprong, 23, appeared in 44 AHL games between San Diego and Hershey in 2019-20, totaling 12 goals and 21 assists for 33 points. He also added one goal and one assist in eight NHL games with Anaheim.

Acquired by the Capitals in a trade with the Ducks on Feb. 25, 2020, Sprong recorded 32 goals and 65 points in 65 games as a rookie with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2017-18, earning a spot on the AHL All-Rookie Team. He has totaled 44 goals and 54 assists for 98 points in 109 career AHL contests.

Sprong was a second-round choice by Pittsburgh in the 2015 NHL Draft, and has notched 19 goals and 11 assists for 30 points in 97 career NHL games with the Penguins and Ducks.