Avalanche re-sign Sherwood

The Colorado Avalanche have re-signed forward Kiefer Sherwood to a one-year contract for the 2021-22 season.

Sherwood, 26, appeared in just 10 games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles in 2020-21 but led the team with 10 goals and tied for second on the club with 16 points. He also played 16 games with the Avalanche, posting three assists, and later made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut, contributing one assist in two games.

Sherwood enters his fourth pro season having skated in 87 AHL games with Colorado and San Diego, totaling 34 goals and 25 assists for 59 points. He notched four goals and four assists in 16 postseason games in 2019, helping the Gulls reach the Western Conference Finals.

The Columbus, Ohio, native has played 76 games in the NHL with Anaheim and Colorado, notching six goals and 10 assists.