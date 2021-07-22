Franson inks AHL deal with Bears

The Hershey Bears have signed defenseman Cody Franson to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Franson skated in 26 games with the Rockford IceHogs last season, posting four goals and 13 assists for 17 points. He was voted a Central Division AHL All-Star for 2020-21.

Franson enters his 15th pro season having skated in 550 games in the National Hockey League with Nashville, Toronto, Buffalo and Chicago, totaling 43 goals and 169 assists for 212 points.

In 221 AHL contests with Milwaukee and Rockford, Franson has recorded 37 goals and 103 assists for 140 points. He was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2007-08, and participated in the 2009 AHL All-Star Classic.