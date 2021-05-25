Avalanche sign Foudy to entry-level deal

The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Jean-Luc Foudy to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Foudy, 19, skated in 34 games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles in 2020-21, collecting three goals and 11 assists for 14 points and finishing fourth on the club in scoring. He added one assist in two postseason games.

A native of Scarborough, Ont., Foudy spent the previous two seasons with Windsor (OHL), totaling 23 goals and 69 assists for 92 points in 122 games.

Foudy was a third-round selection by the Avalanche in the 2020 NHL Draft.