Silver Knights, Condors to battle in Pacific Division finals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The Henderson Silver Knights will host the Bakersfield Condors in a best-of-three series to determine the champion of the American Hockey League’s Pacific Division for 2020-21.

The Silver Knights, top development affiliate of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, defeated the San Jose Barracuda, two games to none, in the semifinals. The Condors, top development affiliate of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers, defeated the San Diego Gulls, two games to one.

Henderson and Bakersfield will face off in the best-of-three finals with the winner being awarded the John D. Chick Trophy as champions of the Pacific Division; the Chick Trophy has been presented to an AHL division champion annually since 1961-62.

The series will open on Wednesday night and will be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Game 2 will be either Thursday or Friday, depending on the result of Wednesday’s Vegas-Minnesota Stanley Cup Playoff game.

Pacific Division Finals (best-of-3)

(1) Henderson Silver Knights vs. (2) Bakersfield Condors

Game 1 – Wed., May 26 – Bakersfield vs. Henderson, 7:00 PDT

Game 2 – Thu., May 27 or Fri., May 28 – Henderson vs. Bakersfield, 7:00 PDT

Game 3 – Sat., May 29 – Bakersfield vs. Henderson, time TBD (if necessary)

— All games at Las Vegas, NV

All Pacific Division Finals games will be available for viewing on AHLTV.

