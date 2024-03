SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee today announced that Texas Stars defenseman Gavin Bayreuther has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions at the conclusion of the second period in a game at Tucson on Mar. 17.

Bayreuther will miss Texas’s games Wednesday (Mar. 20) at Coachella Valley, Friday (Mar. 22) at San Diego and Saturday (Mar. 23) at Coachella Valley.