Bears first to clinch berth in 2024 playoffs

The Hershey Bears became the first team to clinch a berth in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs on Sunday thanks to Springfield’s 5-0 loss at Providence.

The defending Calder Cup champions are heading to the postseason for the 71st time in their storied franchise history, and the 15th time in 17 tries since becoming the top affiliate of the Washington Capitals in 2005.

Hershey (42-11-0-4, 88 pts.) will be one of six teams to reach the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Atlantic Division; the top two finishers will get byes into the division semifinals, while the third- through sixth-place teams square off in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2023-24 regular season ends April 21; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.