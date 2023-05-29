Bears roar back to take Game 4 from Amerks

Down two with 10 minutes to go, the Hershey Bears stormed back to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals with a 4-2 victory in Rochester on Monday evening.

The Bears are one victory away from advancing to the Calder Cup Finals, and will host Game 5 of the best-of-seven series on Wednesday.

The Amerks held a 2-0 lead on a pair of goals from Linus Weissbach until Lucas Johansen got the Bears on the board with 9:54 to play in regulation.

Logan Day brought Hershey even with 7:49 to go, and Mason Morelli broke the tie with 4:33 left before tacking on an empty-netter in the final minute.

Hunter Shepard made 20 saves in the game, and allowed two goals or fewer for the 10th time in 11 starts this postseason.

Malcolm Subban stopped 32 shots for Rochester, which has lost three in a row (excluding shootouts) for the first time since Jan. 27 to Feb. 2.

Attendance at Blue Cross Arena was 10,687, the second straight sellout for the Amerks.

(Hershey leads series, 3-1)

Game 1 – Tue., May 23 – Rochester 5, HERSHEY 1 | Recap/Highlights

Game 2 – Thu., May 25 – HERSHEY 2, Rochester 0 | Recap/Highlights

Game 3 – Sat., May 27 – Hershey 4, ROCHESTER 2 | Recap/Highlights

Game 4 – Mon., May 29 – Hershey 4, ROCHESTER 2

Game 5 – Wed., May 31 – Rochester at Hershey, 7:00

*Game 6 – Fri., June 2 – Hershey at Rochester, 7:05

*Game 7 – Mon., June 5 – Rochester at Hershey, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern