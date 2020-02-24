Blackhawks acquire Brennan from Flyers

The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired defenseman T.J. Brennan from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Nathan Noel.

An 11th-year pro, Brennan ranks second in career goals (157), third in assists (318) and third in points (475) among defensemen in AHL history. He has skated in 673 regular-season games with Lehigh Valley, Toronto, Rockford, Rochester and Portland, and is a two-time winner of the Eddie Shore Award as the AHL’s outstanding defenseman (2013-14, 2015-16).

A five-time AHL All-Star, Brennan has one goal and seven assists in 28 games with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season.

Brennan was a second-round pick by Buffalo in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. He has recorded five goals and eight assists for 13 points in 53 career NHL games with Buffalo, Florida and Toronto.

Noel, 22, has appeared in eight AHL games for Rockford this season. He has three goals and four assists in 71 games with the IceHogs over the last three years.