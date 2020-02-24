Caps acquire Sprong from Anaheim for Djoos

The Anaheim Ducks have acquired defenseman Christian Djoos from the Washington Capitals for forward Daniel Sprong.

Djoos, 25, has five goals and 27 assists for 32 points in 42 games for the Hershey Bears this season, tied for 10th among AHL defensemen in scoring. He has also appeared in two NHL games for Washington in 2019-20.

A seventh-round pick by Washington in the 2012 NHL Draft, Djoos has spent five seasons in the Capitals organization, including 173 regular-season AHL games with Hershey where he has tallied 26 goals and 87 assists for 113 points. Djoos also has 17 points in 33 career postseason games, helping the Bears to the Calder Cup Finals in 2016.

In 110 NHL contests with the Capitals, Djoos has registered four goals and 20 assists.

Sprong, 22, has tallied 11 goals and 16 assists for 27 points in 39 AHL games with the San Diego Gulls this season. He also chipped in one goal and one assist in eight NHL contests with Anaheim.

The third-year pro has skated in 104 AHL games with San Diego and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, notching 43 goals and 49 assists for 92 points. He was an AHL All-Star and earned a spot on the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2017-18.

Pittsburgh’s second-round pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, Sprong has 19 goals and 11 assists in 97 career NHL games with the Penguins and Ducks.