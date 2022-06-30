Blue Jackets acquire Olivier

The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired right wing Mathieu Olivier from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Olivier, 25, played 46 games with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals in 2021-22, recording five goals and six assists for 11 points. He added one assist in 10 NHL games with Nashville.

In 156 AHL games over four pro seasons with Milwaukee, Olivier has totaled 19 goals and 23 assists for 42 points. He also has one goal in 12 postseason contests.

Originally signed by the Predators as a free agent on May 1, 2019, Olivier has skated in 48 NHL games with Nashville, tallying three goals and four assists. He has also appeared in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.