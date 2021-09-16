Blujus joins Admirals on AHL deal

The Milwaukee Admirals have signed defenseman Dylan Blujus to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Blujus spent the 2020-21 campaign with the Rochester Americans, where he posted one goal and one assist in 21 AHL games.

A veteran of seven AHL seasons, Blujus has skated in 295 contests with Rochester, Utica and Syracuse and has tallied 21 goals and 63 assists for 84 points along with a plus-18 rating. He has also played nine postseason games, reaching the Calder Cup Finals with Syracuse in 2015.

Blujus was a second-round choice by Tampa Bay in the 2012 NHL Draft.