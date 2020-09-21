Bolts bounce back to take Game 2

The Tampa Bay Lightning scored three times in less than four minutes during the first period and held on for a 3-2 win over Dallas in Game 2 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final on Monday night.

Game 3 is Wednesday in Edmonton with the series tied at one win apiece.

AHL alumni Brayden Point, Ondrej Palat and Kevin Shattenkirk scored for the Lightning, while Nikita Kucherov tallied two assists. Kucherov, who made his North American pro debut with the Syracuse Crunch in 2013, now leads the NHL with 28 points this postseason.

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves on the night.

Joe Pavelski and Mattias Janmark scored for the Stars, with John Klingberg and Alexander Radulov assisting on both goals.

Anton Khudobin stopped 28 of 31 shots in defeat.