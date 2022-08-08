Brookbank joins WBS Penguins as assistant coach

Sheldon Brookbank has been hired as an assistant coach with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Brookbank joins head coach J.D. Forrest and fellow assistant Kevin Porter behind the Penguins’ bench.

Brookbank, 41, spent the last five seasons in the Chicago organization as an assistant coach with the Blackhawks and the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs.

Over 16 pro seasons as a defenseman, Brookbank played 367 games in the AHL as well as 351 in the NHL. He won the Eddie Shore Award as the AHL’s outstanding defenseman in 2006-07, and captured a Stanley Cup championship with the Blackhawks in 2013.