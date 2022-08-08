Jordan Smith added to Thunderbirds’ staff

The St. Louis Blues have announced the hiring of Jordan Smith as an assistant coach for their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Smith, 36, spent the last five years in the Ontario Hockey League as an associate coach with the Sudbury Wolves (2017-18) and Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (2018-22).

Smith began his coaching career in 2012 in the Superior International Junior Hockey League before spending four seasons in the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League.

A second-round draft pick by Anaheim in 2004, Smith spent his rookie season with the AHL’s Portland Pirates in 2005-06 before his pro career was ended by an eye injury. He later skated at Lakehead University before joining the coaching ranks.