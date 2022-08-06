Hurricanes re-sign Lajoie for 2022-23

The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed defenseman Max Lajoie to a one-year, two-way contract.

Lajoie, 24, established career highs with 29 assists, 33 points and a plus-11 rating in 60 regular-season games with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves last season, his fifth pro campaign. In 18 postseason outings, he notched four goals and four assists, including the game-winning goal in the Wolves’ Calder Cup-clinching victory at Springfield on June 25.

In 194 career AHL games with Chicago and Belleville, Lajoie has registered 15 goals and 72 assists for 87 points.

A fifth-round pick by Ottawa in the 2016 NHL Draft, Lajoie has collected seven goals and eight assists in 67 NHL games with the Senators and Hurricanes. He made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut in 2021, appearing in two games.