Bruins blank Wolf Pack to even series

Providence bounced back from a Game 1 loss with a decisive 6-0 victory over Hartford on Friday night, squaring their Atlantic Division semifinal series at a game apiece.

Game 3 of the best-of-five is set for Wednesday evening in Hartford.

Vincent Arseneau opened the scoring 2:43 into the game, Jayson Megna and Brett Harrison scored 24 seconds apart later in the first period, and the Bruins never looked back.

Arseneau (2g, 1a) and Harrison (1g, 2a) finished the night with three points apiece, and Ian Mitchell tacked on a pair of power-play goals as Providence recorded its most lopsided postseason victory since a 7-1 win over Portland on Apr. 27, 2008.

Brandon Bussi made 34 saves for the Bruins – including nine during a full two-minute 5-on-3 Wolf Pack power play in the third period – to earn his first career playoff shutout.

Dylan Garand finished with 34 saves for Hartford.

(Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1 – Wed., May 1 – Hartford 4, PROVIDENCE 3

Game 2 – Fri., May 3 – PROVIDENCE 6, Hartford 0

Game 3 – Wed., May 8 – Providence at Hartford, 7:00

Game 4 – Fri., May 10 – Providence at Hartford, 7:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 12 – Hartford at Providence, 3:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern