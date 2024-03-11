Canadiens, Devils trade AHL forwards

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired forward Arnaud Durandeau from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Nathan Légaré.

Durandeau has skated in 38 AHL games between the Bridgeport Islanders and Utica Comets this season, totaling four goals and 14 assists for 18 points.

In 205 career AHL contests over five pro seasons, he has totaled 52 goals and 74 assists for 126 points.

Durandeau was a sixth-round pick by the New York Islanders in the 2017 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut in 2022-23, skating in four games.

Légaré has recorded six goals and three assists in 39 games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket this season.

The third-year pro has appeared in 164 AHL games with Laval and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, tallying 21 goals and 23 assists for 44 points.

Légaré was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft.