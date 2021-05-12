Canadiens ink Harvey-Pinard to entry-level deal

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, beginning in 2021-22.

Harvey-Pinard, 22, has played the 2020-21 season on an American Hockey League contract with the Laval Rocket and has tallied eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points in 32 games to date. He leads all team rookies in assists and points, and is tied for third overall on the club in plus/minus rating (+12).

A seventh-round pick by Montreal in the 2019 NHL Draft, Harvey-Pinard played four seasons of junior hockey with Rouyn-Noranda and Chicoutimi in the QMJHL, and won the Memorial Cup in 2019.