Canucks bring back Bailey on one-year contract

The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Justin Bailey to a one-year, two-way contract.

Bailey, 25, established career highs with 28 goals and 47 points while skating in 53 games with the AHL’s Utica Comets last season. He also appeared in two NHL contests with the Canucks.

Entering his sixth pro season in 2020-21, Bailey has played 266 games in the AHL for Utica, Lehigh Valley and Rochester, compiling 96 goals and 75 assists for 171 points. Bailey was an AHL All-Star in 2017.

In 65 NHL games with Vancouver, Philadelphia and Buffalo, Bailey has registered five goals and four assists. The Buffalo native was originally a second-round pick by the Sabres in the 2013 NHL Draft.