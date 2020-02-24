Canucks, Devils trade goaltenders

The Vancouver Canucks have acquired goaltender Louis Domingue from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for goaltender Zane McIntyre.

Domingue has appeared in 11 AHL games between Binghamton and Syracuse this season, posting a record of 6-3-2 with a 2.89 goals-against average, an .896 save percentage and one shutout.

Domingue has also made 16 NHL appearances with New Jersey in 2019-20 (3-8-2, 3.79, .882).

An eighth-year pro, Domingue has gone 46-38-7 in 100 career AHL contests with Binghamton, Syracuse, Springfield and Portland, with a 2.89 GAA, a .904 save percentage and five shutouts.

Domingue was a fifth-round pick by Phoenix in the 2010 NHL Draft. He has a record of 58-57-10 in 138 career NHL outings with Arizona, Tampa Bay and New Jersey.

McIntyre, a fifth-year pro, is 11-10-2 in 24 games with the AHL’s Utica Comets this season, with a 3.16 GAA and an .894 save percentage.

A Second Team All-Star in 2016-17, McIntyre has played 179 career games in the AHL with Utica and Providence, and has a record of 97-53-22 (2.56, .908) with 11 shutouts.

McIntyre was taken by Boston in the sixth round at the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. He has appeared in eight career NHL games, all with the Bruins.