The Florida Panthers have acquired defenseman Emil Djuse from the Dallas Stars in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick.

Djuse, 26, has appeared in 48 games with the AHL’s Texas Stars this season, recording four goals and 25 assists for 29 points.

The native of Skelleftea, Sweden, signed a one-year contract with Dallas on April 29, 2019. He spent the previous five seasons in the Swedish Hockey League, most recently with Skelleftea AIK.